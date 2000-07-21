Skip to main content
Regulatory Reviews of Assessments of Deep Geologic Repositories

Lessons Learnt
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264082182-en-fr
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
English
français

OECD/NEA (2000), Regulatory Reviews of Assessments of Deep Geologic Repositories: Lessons Learnt, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264082182-en-fr.
