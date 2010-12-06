Skip to main content
Regulatory Reforms to Unlock Long–Term Growth in Turkey

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km36j6w9bzq-en
Authors
Rauf Gönenç, Łukasz Rawdanowicz
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Gönenç, R. and Ł. Rawdanowicz (2010), “Regulatory Reforms to Unlock Long–Term Growth in Turkey”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 821, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km36j6w9bzq-en.
