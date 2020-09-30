This brief discusses the different approaches by governments during the pandemic to using regulatory management tools, including regulatory impact assessments, stakeholder engagement and ex post evaluation, and how they have ensured robust regulatory oversight when regulating through emergency procedures in response to the COVID-19 crisis. It also examines the long-term challenges for regulatory policy as we emerge from the crisis, with a clear need to improve resilience.
Regulatory quality and COVID-19: The use of regulatory management tools in a time of crisis
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Abstract
