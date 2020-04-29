Regulatory decisions are vital at nearly every stage of resolving the health crisis and its social and economic effects. The current situation makes the need for trusted, evidence-based, internationally co-ordinated and well-enforced regulation particularly acute. While “emergency” regulations may be adopted and non-critical administrative barriers lifted, Governments still need to uphold the well tested principles of good regulatory practices.
Regulatory quality and COVID-19: Managing the risks and supporting the recovery
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Abstract
