This policy paper was developed by the OECD Regulatory Policy Division with inputs from behavioural practitioners and policy makers in the International COVID-19 Behavioural Insights and Policy Group. It discusses from a regulatory governance perspective why behavioural insights (BI) should be considered as part of a holistic response to the COVID-19 pandemic, what governance challenges involved in deploying BI against the pandemic, and how some countries have responded to these challenges. Reflecting on these challenges and opportunities allows governments to promote resiliency by preparing the BI field for future crises.
Regulatory policy and COVID-19: Behavioural insights for fast-paced decision making
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Abstract
