Regulatory Policies in OECD Countries

From Interventionism to Regulatory Governance
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264177437-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform
Cite this content as:

OECD (2002), Regulatory Policies in OECD Countries: From Interventionism to Regulatory Governance, OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264177437-en.
