Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Regulating the Long-Term Safety of Geological Disposal of Radioactive Waste

Practical Issues and Challenges - Workshop Proceedings - Paris, France 28-30 November 2006
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264048133-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Radioactive Waste Management
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2008), Regulating the Long-Term Safety of Geological Disposal of Radioactive Waste: Practical Issues and Challenges - Workshop Proceedings - Paris, France 28-30 November 2006, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264048133-en.
Go to top