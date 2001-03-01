Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Regional Integration Experience in the Eastern African Region

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/148254462148
Authors
Andrea Goldstein, Njuguna S. Ndung’u
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Goldstein, A. and N. Ndung’u (2001), “Regional Integration Experience in the Eastern African Region”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 171, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/148254462148.
Go to top