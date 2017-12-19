This paper analyses the reform of Switzerland’s agricultural policy framework, which reoriented subsidies to better target policy objectives, including for biodiversity. The paper outline the process involved in designing and implementing the reform as well as its environmental and socio-economic impacts. It also highlights the challenges encountered and concludes by discussing the wider lessons for other governments seeking to tackle similar challenges. The country study draws on the 2017 OECD report The Political Economy of Biodiversity Policy Reform.
Reforming agricultural subsidies to support biodiversity in Switzerland
Country Study
Policy paper
OECD Environment Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
14 June 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
22 January 2024
-
7 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
-
20 September 2023
-
Policy paper1 May 2023
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
Country note30 June 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
13 June 2023