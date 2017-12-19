Skip to main content
Reforming agricultural subsidies to support biodiversity in Switzerland

Country Study
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/53c0e549-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Environment Policy Papers
OECD (2017), “Reforming agricultural subsidies to support biodiversity in Switzerland: Country Study”, OECD Environment Policy Papers, No. 8, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/53c0e549-en.
