Reducing Macroeconomic Imbalances in Turkey

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxx055pjf0x-en
Oliver Röhn, Rauf Gönenç, Vincent Koen, Evren Erdoğan Coşar
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Röhn, O. et al. (2014), “Reducing Macroeconomic Imbalances in Turkey”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1160, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxx055pjf0x-en.
