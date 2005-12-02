Reducing Capital Cost in Southern Africa

Southern Africa suffers from disproportionately expensive capital and this is denying the region its full growth potential. This book presents the ideas and proposals of a group of experts and practitioners from the state and business environments, brought together by the OECD Development Centre with public and private sector partners, on reducing the cost of capital in the region. It thus provides a unique insight into the nature of the problem of the cost of capital in Southern Africa and the effects it has on business activity and infrastructure development. In addition, the authors set out to define strategies for reducing capital cost, outlining measures suitable for government and private actors.

"This collection makes a very worthwhile and stimulating contribution to the important question of reducing capital costs in Southern Africa."

-Ian Plenderleith, Southern African Reserve Bank