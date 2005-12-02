Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Reducing Capital Cost in Southern Africa

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264014022-en
Authors
Nicolas Pinaud, Martin Grandes
Tags
Development Centre Studies
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Pinaud, N. and M. Grandes (2005), Reducing Capital Cost in Southern Africa, Development Centre Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264014022-en.
Go to top