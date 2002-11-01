Skip to main content
Rediscovering Education in Growth Regressions

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/204207141003
Authors
Marcelo Soto
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Soto, M. (2002), “Rediscovering Education in Growth Regressions”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 202, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/204207141003.
