Recent Evolution of Research into the Wider Economic Benefits of Transport Infrastructure Investments

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/234770772187
Authors
Roger Vickerman
Tags
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Vickerman, R. (2007), “Recent Evolution of Research into the Wider Economic Benefits of Transport Infrastructure Investments”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2007/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/234770772187.
