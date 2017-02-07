Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Reaping the benefits of global value chains in Turkey

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d054af64-en
Authors
Volker Ziemann, Béatrice Guérard
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ziemann, V. and B. Guérard (2017), “Reaping the benefits of global value chains in Turkey”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1366, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d054af64-en.
Go to top