Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Realising the circular bioeconomy

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/31bb2345-en
Authors
Jim Philp, David E. Winickoff
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Philp, J. and D. Winickoff (2018), “Realising the circular bioeconomy”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 60, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/31bb2345-en.
Go to top