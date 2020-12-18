Skip to main content
Raising the Basic Skills of Workers in England, United Kingdom

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4ff42de8-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Skills Studies
Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), Raising the Basic Skills of Workers in England, United Kingdom, OECD Skills Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4ff42de8-en.
