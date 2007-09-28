Skip to main content
Radioactive Waste Management in Spain

Co-ordination and Projects, FSC Workshop Proceedings, L'Hospitalet de l'Infanct, Spain 21-23 November 2005
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264039421-en
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Radioactive Waste Management
OECD/NEA (2007), Radioactive Waste Management in Spain: Co-ordination and Projects, FSC Workshop Proceedings, L'Hospitalet de l'Infanct, Spain 21-23 November 2005, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264039421-en.
