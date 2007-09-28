In this workshop proceedings, Spanish stakeholders and delegates from 14 countries discuss current co-ordination of radioactive waste management decision making in Spain. Findings were shared from Cowam-Spain, a co-operative research project on the involvement of local stakeholders, the relationship between national and local levels of decision making, and the long-term sustainability of decisions regarding the siting of a centralised interim storage facility for high-level waste. These proceedings include the workshop presentations and discussions, as well as the rapporteurs' reflections on what was learned about policy making and participative decision making.
Radioactive Waste Management in Spain
Co-ordination and Projects, FSC Workshop Proceedings, L'Hospitalet de l'Infanct, Spain 21-23 November 2005
Report
Radioactive Waste Management
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
9 March 2022
-
4 February 2022
-
20 January 2022
-
8 January 2021
-
-
7 January 2021
-
17 August 2020
-
24 March 2020
Related publications
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
5 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023