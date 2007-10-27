RFID technology is increasingly used in a wide range of tracking and tracing applications. This study compares the implementation of RFID across a broad range of sectors, drawing on interviews with early adopters of RFID technology in Germany.
Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Implementation in Germany
Challenges and Benefits
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
19 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
Policy paper13 May 2024
-
-
6 February 2024