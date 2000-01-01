Public procurement review procedures are intended to guarantee effective remedies for complaints in public procurement. This paper guides central and eastern European countries that are seeking to join the European Union on how to identify the public procurement review procedures best suited to each country’s specificities. These countries are adapting their existing public procurement legislation to the European Council “Remedies Directives”. The annex contains summaries of complaint review systems in eleven western and eastern European countries. The purpose is to provide possible institutional reform models for central and eastern European countries.
Public Procurement Review Procedures
Working paper
SIGMA Papers
Abstract
