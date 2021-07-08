Public Procurement in the State of Mexico

This review analyses the public procurement system, processes and tools applied in the State of Mexico, the biggest federal entity in the country in terms of population. It assesses the extent of centralisation of the procurement function, its implications and areas of opportunity to reap the benefits of such strategy. By analysing the degree of competition in public tenders, the review provides alternatives to increase competitive pressures to maximise efficiency and value-for-money. Likewise, it evaluates the e-procurement platform COMPRAMEX and its potential to incorporate new transactional functions. Finally, the review assesses measures implemented to advance integrity in public procurement and the professionalisation of the procurement workforce. It provides concrete proposals addressing every aspect of the procurement lifecycle, from planning and market consultations to contract management.