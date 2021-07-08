Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Public Procurement in the State of Mexico

Enhancing Efficiency and Competition
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/cc1da607-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Download PDF

Select a language

English
español

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), Public Procurement in the State of Mexico: Enhancing Efficiency and Competition, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/cc1da607-en.
Go to top