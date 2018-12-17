Skip to main content
Public finance structure and inclusive growth

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/e99683b5-en
Boris Cournède, Jean-Marc Fournier, Peter Hoeller
OECD Economic Policy Papers
Cournède, B., J. Fournier and P. Hoeller (2018), “Public finance structure and inclusive growth”, OECD Economic Policy Papers, No. 25, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e99683b5-en.
