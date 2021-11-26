Skip to main content
Spurring growth and closing gaps through digitalisation in a post-COVID world: Policies to LIFT all boats

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b9622a7a-en
Authors
Mauro Pisu, Christina von Rüden, Hyunjeong Hwang, Giuseppe Nicoletti
Tags
OECD Economic Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Pisu, M. et al. (2021), “Spurring growth and closing gaps through digitalisation in a post-COVID world: Policies to LIFT all boats”, OECD Economic Policy Papers, No. 30, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b9622a7a-en.
