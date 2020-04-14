Skip to main content
Synthesising good practices in fiscal federalism

Key recommendations from 15 years of country surveys
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/89cd0319-en
Authors
Kass Forman, Sean Dougherty, Hansjörg Blöchliger
Tags
OECD Economic Policy Papers
Forman, K., S. Dougherty and H. Blöchliger (2020), “Synthesising good practices in fiscal federalism: Key recommendations from 15 years of country surveys”, OECD Economic Policy Papers, No. 28, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/89cd0319-en.
