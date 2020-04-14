The design of intergovernmental fiscal relations can help to ensure that tax and spending powers are assigned in a way to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth. Decentralisation can enable sub-central governments to provide better public services for households and firms, while it can also make intergovernmental frameworks more complex, harming equity. The challenges of fiscal federalism are multi-faceted and involve difficult trade-offs. This synthesis paper consolidates much of the OECD’s work on fiscal federalism over the past 15 years, with a particular focus on OECD Economic Surveys. The paper identifies a range of good practices on the design of country policies and institutions related strengthening fiscal capacity delineating responsibilities across evels of government and improving intergovernmental co-ordination.
Synthesising good practices in fiscal federalism
Key recommendations from 15 years of country surveys
Policy paper
OECD Economic Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper31 May 2024
-
14 December 2023
-
6 June 2023
-
Policy paper4 February 2022
-
Policy paper26 November 2021
-
19 October 2021
-
10 September 2019
-
Policy paper14 February 2019
Related publications
-
29 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
28 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
2 May 2024