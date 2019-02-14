Income inequality has increased in most OECD countries over the past two decades. This is both because market incomes (wages, dividends, interest income) have become more unequally distributed, and also because redistribution through taxes and transfers has fallen. New OECD work explores cross-country evidence on trends in income redistribution since the mid-1990s to shed some light on the main drivers of the general decline.
Income redistribution across OECD countries
Main findings and policy implications
Policy paper
OECD Economic Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper31 May 2024
-
14 December 2023
-
6 June 2023
-
Policy paper4 February 2022
-
Policy paper26 November 2021
-
19 October 2021
-
Policy paper14 April 2020
-
10 September 2019
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
25 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
14 March 2024