Income redistribution across OECD countries

Main findings and policy implications
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3b63e61c-en
Authors
Orsetta Causa, James Browne, Anna Vindics
Tags
OECD Economic Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Causa, O., J. Browne and A. Vindics (2019), “Income redistribution across OECD countries: Main findings and policy implications”, OECD Economic Policy Papers, No. 23, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3b63e61c-en.
