The long game: Fiscal outlooks to 2060 underline need for structural reform

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a112307e-en
Authors
Yvan Guillemette, David Turner
Tags
OECD Economic Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Guillemette, Y. and D. Turner (2021), “The long game: Fiscal outlooks to 2060 underline need for structural reform”, OECD Economic Policy Papers, No. 29, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a112307e-en.
