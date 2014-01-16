Skip to main content
Promoting Skills for Innovation in Higher Education

A Literature Review on the Effectiveness of Problem-based Learning and of Teaching Behaviours
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3tsj67l226-en
Authors
Sabine Hoidn, Kiira Kärkkäinen
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hoidn, S. and K. Kärkkäinen (2014), “Promoting Skills for Innovation in Higher Education: A Literature Review on the Effectiveness of Problem-based Learning and of Teaching Behaviours”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 100, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3tsj67l226-en.
