This report is a progress review on the implementation of key OECD recommendations made in the 2014 Public Governance Review of the Office of the Comptroller General of Chile (the CGR). It takes stock of the CGR’s recent activities in key areas – stakeholder engagement, support to internal control and rebalancing its audit portfolio – and assesses their impact based on consultation with CGR officials and external stakeholders of the Chilean executive, legislature and civil society.
Progress in Chile's Supreme Audit Institution
Reforms, Outreach and Impact
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Abstract
