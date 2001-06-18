Productivity Growth in ICT-producing and ICT-using Industries

This paper examines the roles of the ICT-producing sector and of key ICT-using industries in overall productivity growth in OECD countries. The ICT-producing sector provides a considerable contribution to productivity growth in several OECD countries and explains some of the pick-up in productivity growth in the United States in the second half of the 1990s. ICT manufacturing, in particular, has been characterised by very high rates of productivity growth in many countries. Some countries with a large ICT sector, such as Finland and Ireland, have experienced above-average multifactor productivity (MFP) growth in the second half of the 1990s. But some countries with a small ICT sector, such as Australia, have also observed rapid MFP growth, suggesting that a large ICT sector is no prerequisite for faster MFP growth. In some countries, notably Finland and the United States, certain ICT-using ...