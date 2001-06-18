Skip to main content
Productivity Growth in ICT-producing and ICT-using Industries

A Source of Growth Differentials in the OECD?
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/774576300121
Dirk Pilat, Franck Lee
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

Pilat, D. and F. Lee (2001), “Productivity Growth in ICT-producing and ICT-using Industries: A Source of Growth Differentials in the OECD?”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2001/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/774576300121.
