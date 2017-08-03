As countries are increasingly concerned with the future of globalisation and industry and their role in global production networks, defining and implementing policies for economic transformation that deliver on the competitive, social, and environmental goals has become paramount. The complex and fast-changing global economic landscape calls for a better understanding of the ongoing technological and industrial re-organisation, to enable policy makers to better plan and act for the present and the future. The Production Transformation Policy Reviews (PTPRs) are the policy tool for assessment and guidance on strategies for economic transformation. Developed within the framework of the OECD Initiative for Policy Dialogue on Global Value Chains, Production Transformation and Development, the PTPRs provide a guiding framework to inform policy choices on competitiveness.

This document clarifies the rationale for the PTPRs as a policy assessment and guidance tool, presents the conceptual framework, clarifies the value proposition, and provides information about the review process.