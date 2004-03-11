- While France has a universal public health insurance system, the coverage it provides is incomplete and the vast majority the French population has private complementary health insurance. Among OECD countries, the share of health care financed by private insurance is third highest behind the US and the Netherlands, two countries where private coverage is the primary source of payment for a large percentage of the population.
- France’s high rate of private insurance coverage is partly explained by historical factors and partly by the preferential tax treatment of employer-sponsored coverage. Because of the high rate of employerprovision – roughly half of all contracts are obtained through the workplace – coverage tends to vary with activity and industry classification. Historically, coverage was also positively related with income. In 2000, the French government introduced a new program, the Couverture Maladie Universelle (CMU), which extended eligibility for publicly funded ...
Private Health Insurance in France
