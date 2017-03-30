Skip to main content
Preventing Policy Capture

Integrity in Public Decision Making
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264065239-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), Preventing Policy Capture: Integrity in Public Decision Making, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264065239-en.
