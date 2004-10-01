The Scottish Executive, the devolved government for Scotland, is engaging with stakeholders to achieve excellence in the school estate through Post Occupancy Evaluation (POE). Design of the school environment has a direct impact on teaching and learning, activities which can be supported or frustrated by many building elements. Through a collaborative process, evaluating new and existing facilities can benefit all those involved in educational building, from the school users, to the local authority, to designers.
Post Occupancy Evaluation in Scotland
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
