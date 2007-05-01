The long-term decline in political instability continued in 2006 and armed conflicts, though still widespread, have diminished. Multiparty elections have taken place in several African countries and progress towards participative democracy is encouraging. Progress in economic governance is still insufficient, with corruption continuing to hamper socio-economic development.
Politics in Africa in 2006
Fewer Bullets, More Ballots?
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 May 2012
-
Policy paper1 September 2011
-
1 June 2011
-
Policy paper1 November 2010
-
1 November 2010
-
Policy paper1 November 2010
-
Policy paper1 February 2009
-
Policy paper1 February 2009
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
17 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
10 June 2024