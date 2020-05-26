The focus of this brief is to help policy makers, donor agencies, law enforcement officials and the private sector ensure that the global response to the crisis is not undermined by corruption and bribery.
Policy measures to avoid corruption and bribery in the COVID-19 response and recovery
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
