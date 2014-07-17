Policy Making Review Montenegro

Both an ambitious European integration agenda and the need for Montenegro to develop national policies for a more competitive economy require a functioning policy co-ordination, a planning system with clear requirements, and proper institutional arrangements and functional capacities at the centre of government and in the ministries.

This review examines how policy making is undertaken in Montenegro, looking at both the Government and Parliament. It covers the central co-ordination and horizontal planning systems, including the planning of co-ordination systems for European integration affairs, as well as the arrangements for policy analysis and monitoring in line ministries. It analyses key aspects of Montenegro’s public governance capacities in policy making, highlights areas of good practice and suggests areas where focused improvements could be made in the context of European integration.