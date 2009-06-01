Skip to main content
Policy Instruments to Limit Negative Environmental Impacts from Increased International Transport

An Economic Perspective
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/223773243354
Authors
Kurt van Dender, Philippe Crist
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
van Dender, K. and P. Crist (2009), “Policy Instruments to Limit Negative Environmental Impacts from Increased International Transport: An Economic Perspective”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2009/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/223773243354.
