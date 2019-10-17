This document presents twelve policy initiatives supporting health and the bioeconomy from different OECD countries. The initiatives reviewed include: i) funding for public health centres that translate biomedical research into clinical research and care; ii) cross-border public-private consortia around health research and innovation; iii) strategies developed by national health agencies promoting translational research; and iv) national high-level strategies for the bioeconomy. It also provides a comparison of these initiatives with a focus on policy objectives, targets groups, sectoral priorities, budget, time horizon, selection criteria, international collaboration, and evaluation of the initiatives.
Policy initiatives for health and the bioeconomy
Policy paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Abstract
