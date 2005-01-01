Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Policy Coherence of OECD Countries Matters

Evidence from East Asia
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/023205835334
Authors
Kiichiro Fukasaku, Alexandra Trzeciak-Duval
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Fukasaku, K. and A. Trzeciak-Duval (2005), “Policy Coherence of OECD Countries Matters: Evidence from East Asia”, OECD Development Centre Policy Insights, No. 4, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/023205835334.
Go to top