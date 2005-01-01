The East Asian development experience is still not well understood – especially the region’s clustered, sequential development process and neighbourhood effects linking economies at different levels of industrial development. Until now, the development impact of OECD-country policies had never been analysed systematically from this perspective. How have different policy vectors transmitted by OECD countries, notably in the areas of trade, investment and aid, contributed to the development of the region?
Policy Coherence of OECD Countries Matters
Evidence from East Asia
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Abstract
