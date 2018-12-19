Policy Brief on Home-Based Businesses

This policy brief examines the phenomenon of home-based entrepreneurship. It provides information on the types of businesses that entrepreneurs are most likely to operate out of the home, their reasons for this choice, and barriers to the development of home-based businesses. It examines how public policy approaches can better support home-based businesses, including removing hindrances in regulations and improving access to business development services. Key policy lessons are highlighted, including on how policy makers can increase social and labour market inclusion through taking better account of home-based businesses. This policy brief is part of a series of reports produced by the OECD on inclusive entrepreneurship. The series includes policy briefs on women’s entrepreneurship, youth entrepreneurship, senior entrepreneurship, access to business start-up finance for inclusive entrepreneurship and entrepreneurship by the disabled, as a well as reports on ‘The Missing Entrepreneurs’.