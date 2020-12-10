Skip to main content
Policy approaches and practices for the inclusion of students with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/49af95e0-en
Authors
Cecilia Mezzanotte
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Mezzanotte, C. (2020), “Policy approaches and practices for the inclusion of students with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 238, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/49af95e0-en.
