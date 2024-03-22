Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Policy and Entrepreneurial Responses to the Montreal Protocol

Some Evidence from the Dynamic Asian Economies
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/408872013406
Authors
David O’Connor
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

O’Connor, D. (1991), “Policy and Entrepreneurial Responses to the Montreal Protocol: Some Evidence from the Dynamic Asian Economies”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 51, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/408872013406.
Go to top