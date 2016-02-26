Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Policies to promote access to good-quality affordable housing in OECD countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm3p5gl4djd-en
Authors
Angelica Salvi del Pero, Willem Adema, Valeria Ferraro, Valérie Frey
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Salvi del Pero, A. et al. (2016), “Policies to promote access to good-quality affordable housing in OECD countries”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 176, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm3p5gl4djd-en.
Go to top