This report highlights the growth in support for financial instruments for seed and early stage firms across OECD member countries. These instruments include grants, loans and guarantee schemes, tax incentives and equity funds. This increased support is linked to the recent financial crisis and the growing concern about young firms’ access to finance. The paper notes that framework conditions play an important role in access to finance and must be taken into consideration as a significant part of the policy mix. Demand-side policies to develop entrepreneurial and investment talent and networks are also critical. The role of evaluation and the need to better link policy objectives and outcomes are also discussed.
Policies for Seed and Early Stage Finance
Findings from the 2012 OECD Financing Questionnaire
Policy paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper4 December 2023
-
Policy paper30 November 2023
-
Policy paper24 November 2023
-
20 November 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
Related publications
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper4 December 2023
-
Policy paper24 November 2023
-
20 November 2023
-
Working paper16 October 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
-
31 July 2023