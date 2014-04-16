Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Planning and Designing Transport Systems to Ensure Safe Travel for Women

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz40rjgtjxx-en
Authors
Geetam Tiwari
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Tiwari, G. (2014), “Planning and Designing Transport Systems to Ensure Safe Travel for Women”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2014/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz40rjgtjxx-en.
Go to top