Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

PISA 2012 Results: What Students Know and Can Do (Volume I, Revised edition, February 2014)

Student Performance in Mathematics, Reading and Science
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264208780-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
PISA
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
Deutsch

Cite this content as:

OECD (2014), PISA 2012 Results: What Students Know and Can Do (Volume I, Revised edition, February 2014): Student Performance in Mathematics, Reading and Science, PISA, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264208780-en.
Go to top