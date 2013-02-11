Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

PISA 2012 Assessment and Analytical Framework

Mathematics, Reading, Science, Problem Solving and Financial Literacy
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264190511-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
PISA
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2013), PISA 2012 Assessment and Analytical Framework: Mathematics, Reading, Science, Problem Solving and Financial Literacy, PISA, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264190511-en.
Go to top