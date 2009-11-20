Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

PIAAC Problem Solving in Technology-Rich Environments: A Conceptual Framework

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/220262483674
Authors
PIAAC Expert Group in Problem Solving in Technology-Rich Environments
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

PIAAC Expert Group in Problem Solving in Technology-Rich Environments, . (2009), “PIAAC Problem Solving in Technology-Rich Environments: A Conceptual Framework”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 36, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/220262483674.
Go to top