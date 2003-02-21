Physics of Plutonium Recycling

The OECD/NEA Working Party on the Physics of Plutonium Fuels and Innovative Fuel Cycles (WPPR) conducted a physics code benchmark test for the recycling of plutonium as PuO2/UO2 mixed-oxide (MOX) fuel in boiling water reactors (BWRs) compared to pressurised water reactors (PWRs). This volume reports on the benchmark results and conclusions that can be drawn from it.