Physics of Plutonium Recycling

Volume VI: Multiple Plutonium Recycling in Advanced PWRs
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264199583-en
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Nuclear Science
OECD/NEA (2002), Physics of Plutonium Recycling: Volume VI: Multiple Plutonium Recycling in Advanced PWRs, Nuclear Science, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264199583-en.
