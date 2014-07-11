Skip to main content
Personal Tax Treatment of Company Cars and Commuting Expenses

Estimating the Fiscal and Environmental Costs
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz14cg1s7vl-en
Authors
Michelle Harding
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Harding, M. (2014), “Personal Tax Treatment of Company Cars and Commuting Expenses: Estimating the Fiscal and Environmental Costs”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 20, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz14cg1s7vl-en.
